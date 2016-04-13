Guide to Today's Important Data and Events
Analytics & Forecasts

Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

13 April 2016, 06:50
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Lots of economic dockets scheduled for today and some with high risk associated.

Data released so far –

  • Australia – Westpac consumer confidence declined by 4%.
  • China – Trade balance for March came at Yuan 194.6 billion or $29.86 billion. Exports rose 11.5% y/y in Dollar terms and imports declined -7.6% y/y.


Upcoming – 

  • Germany – WPI, CPI and HICP inflation, all will be released at 6:00 GMT.
  • India – Trade deficit may be announced today at 6:30 GMT.
  • France – Consumer price index for March will be released at 6:45 GMT.
  • Spain – HICP inflation will be announced at 7:00 GMT.
  • UK – BOE will release credit conditions survey at 8:30 GMT for first quarter. CB leading economic index will be released at 13:30 GMT. RICS house price balance will be released 23:00 GMT.
  • Euro Zone – Industrial production for February will be announced at 9:00 GMT.
  • United States – MBA mortgage applications will be released at 11:00 GMT. Retail sales for March will be released at 12:30 GMT, along with producer price index. FED will release Beige    book  at 18:00 GMT. EIA will release weekly inventory report at 14:30 GMT.
  • Canada – BOC will announce monetary policy at 14:00 GMT, followed by press conference at 15:15 GMT.
  • New Zealand – Business PMI will be released at 22:30 GMT.

                                                                                       
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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