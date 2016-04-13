Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Lots of economic dockets scheduled for today and some with high risk associated.



Data released so far –



Australia – Westpac consumer confidence declined by 4%.

– Westpac consumer confidence declined by 4%. China – Trade balance for March came at Yuan 194.6 billion or $29.86 billion. Exports rose 11.5% y/y in Dollar terms and imports declined -7.6% y/y.



Upcoming –



Germany – WPI, CPI and HICP inflation, all will be released at 6:00 GMT.

– WPI, CPI and HICP inflation, all will be released at 6:00 GMT. India – Trade deficit may be announced today at 6:30 GMT.

– Trade deficit may be announced today at 6:30 GMT. France – Consumer price index for March will be released at 6:45 GMT.

– Consumer price index for March will be released at 6:45 GMT. Spain – HICP inflation will be announced at 7:00 GMT.

– HICP inflation will be announced at 7:00 GMT. UK – BOE will release credit conditions survey at 8:30 GMT for first quarter. CB leading economic index will be released at 13:30 GMT. RICS house price balance will be released 23:00 GMT.

– BOE will release credit conditions survey at 8:30 GMT for first quarter. CB leading economic index will be released at 13:30 GMT. RICS house price balance will be released 23:00 GMT. Euro Zone – Industrial production for February will be announced at 9:00 GMT.

– Industrial production for February will be announced at 9:00 GMT. United States – MBA mortgage applications will be released at 11:00 GMT. Retail sales for March will be released at 12:30 GMT, along with producer price index. FED will release Beige book at 18:00 GMT. EIA will release weekly inventory report at 14:30 GMT.

– MBA mortgage applications will be released at 11:00 GMT. Retail sales for March will be released at 12:30 GMT, along with producer price index. FED will release Beige book at 18:00 GMT. EIA will release weekly inventory report at 14:30 GMT. Canada – BOC will announce monetary policy at 14:00 GMT, followed by press conference at 15:15 GMT.

– BOC will announce monetary policy at 14:00 GMT, followed by press conference at 15:15 GMT. New Zealand – Business PMI will be released at 22:30 GMT.



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