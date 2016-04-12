The yen may be sending investors a dire warning

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The yen hit a 17-month high against the dollar on Monday in the currency market's latest warning sign to equity investors. The strength of the Japanese yen this year has been a bit of a surprise for many investors. The Japanese central bank has taken steps this year that could be expected to weaken the yen, most notably the move to negative interest rates. Yet the yen has risen 10 percent versus the U.S. dollar, a huge move for the currency market. On its face, this might be considered a boon for U.S. companies. After all, as the dollar weakens against the yen, U.S. goods become less expensive for ... READ MORE