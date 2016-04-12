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ECB’s Villeroy: Low Interest Rates are Consistent with Mandate
Speaking on Radio Classique, ECB governing council
member and Bank of France governor Villeroy said that Europe needs a
finance minister in place, besides commenting on the inflation outlook.
Key Quotes:
Low interest rates are consistent with mandate
Sees no asset bubbles in financial markets
Europe needs a finance minister and co-ordinated policies
French 2016 GDP growth should exceed 2015's +1.2%
French growth remains "insufficient"
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)