ECB’s Villeroy: Low Interest Rates are Consistent with Mandate
Currency

ECB’s Villeroy: Low Interest Rates are Consistent with Mandate

12 April 2016, 07:57
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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ECB’s Villeroy: Low Interest Rates are Consistent with Mandate

Speaking on Radio Classique, ECB governing council member and Bank of France governor Villeroy said that Europe needs a finance minister in place, besides commenting on the inflation outlook.

Key Quotes:

Low interest rates are consistent with mandate

Sees no asset bubbles in financial markets

Europe needs a finance minister and co-ordinated policies

French 2016 GDP growth should exceed 2015's +1.2%

French growth remains "insufficient"


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#ECB’s Villeroy, Low interest rates, consistent with mandate