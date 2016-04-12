ECB’s Villeroy: Low Interest Rates are Consistent with Mandate

Speaking on Radio Classique, ECB governing council member and Bank of France governor Villeroy said that Europe needs a finance minister in place, besides commenting on the inflation outlook.



Key Quotes:



Low interest rates are consistent with mandate



Sees no asset bubbles in financial markets



Europe needs a finance minister and co-ordinated policies



French 2016 GDP growth should exceed 2015's +1.2%



French growth remains "insufficient"





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

