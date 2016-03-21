ECB’s Villeroy - Negative Rates Effective but Have Limits

ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau assured markets today the bank is ready to act with right instruments to meet the inflation target, but maintained there is a limit to how low negative rates can go.



Key quotes



Repeats no signs of bubbles in financial markets



TLTROs meant to spur lending, not offset neg rates



Negative rates effective but have limits



Broad range of instruments to attain 2% inflation target



ECB measures to add 1 pt to inflation in 2015-2017



Despite deflationary pressures, does not see deflationary dynamics of falling prices, wages and asset prices



Euro zone is facing "deflationary pressures" from Oil prices and emerging market slowdown





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

