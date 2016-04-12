Asian Markets Mix Again, Gold Remains supported Above $1250

Asian markets continue to trade on mix note without providing any directions for the short term.



The USD/JPY was trading 0.23% higher at 108.18 on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, having fallen as low as 107.72 overnight, its weakest level since October 2014. On the other side, bullion breaks key resistance level at $1252 and made high of $1259 overnight.



The Nikkei 255 index traded 1.20% higher at 15,940.54 points, while the broader Topix gauge sprung up 1.48% to 1,298.68 points.



Hong Kong Hang Seng index rose 0.33% to 20,509.83 points in early trade, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.41% to 3,021.62 points and Korea's Kospi index rose 0.30% to 1,976.39 points.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 0.71% higher to 4,966.40 points on Tuesday.



In New Zealand the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading 0.25% lower at 6,708.24 points.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









