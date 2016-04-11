PivotPoints-Hourly
Market News

PivotPoints-Hourly

11 April 2016, 16:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
216

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Apr 11, 5:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.132531.137521.140751.142511.145741.14751.15249
USD/JPY107.456107.824107.953108.192108.321108.56108.928
GBP/USD1.416361.421241.424431.426121.429311.4311.43588
USD/CHF0.942920.947430.949030.951940.953540.956450.96096
EUR/CHF1.085911.086871.087251.087831.088211.088791.08975
AUD/USD0.754030.757550.759890.761070.763410.764590.76811
USD/CAD1.282161.287081.28881.2921.293721.296921.30184
NZD/USD0.680910.68370.685550.686490.688340.689280.69207
EUR/GBP0.797510.79930.800250.801090.802040.802880.80467
EUR/JPY122.979123.285123.469123.591123.775123.897124.203
GBP/JPY153.227153.73154.02154.233154.523154.736155.239
CHF/JPY112.922113.257113.466113.592113.801113.927114.262
GBP/CHF1.351561.354671.355981.357781.359091.360891.364
USD/SEK8.029648.07168.086218.113568.128178.155528.19748
USD/NOK8.074338.129118.151018.183898.205798.238678.29345
EUR/AUD1.491951.496731.498671.501511.503451.506291.51107
EUR/CAD1.469681.472851.474641.476021.477811.479191.48236
AUD/CAD0.977430.980140.981940.982850.984650.985560.98827
AUD/JPY81.6781.98382.18782.29682.582.60982.922
CAD/JPY83.16183.42483.58183.68783.84483.9584.213

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.