FXWIREPRO: ASX200 Faces Strong Support at 5000, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: ASX200 Faces Strong Support at 5000, Good to Sell on Rallies

11 April 2016, 05:37
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
115

FXWIREPRO: ASX200 Faces Strong Support at 5000, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Major resistance -5000 (55 4H EMA) 
  • Major support 4850 
  • ASX200 has slightly retreated after making a high of 5000. It is currently trading at 4925.  
  • Short term trend is slightly weak  as long as resistance 5000.On the higher side any break above 5000 will take the index to next level till 5040/5075/5130. 
  • Any break below major support 4850 will drag the index down till 4800/4780 in short term.The minor support is around 4880. â€‹
  • Overall trend reversal will happen only if it closes above 5200.Break above targets 5275/5300.

It is good to sell on rallies around 4960 with SL around 5000 for the TP of 4900/4855

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Good to Sell on Rallies, ASX200 Faces Strong Support at 5000