FXWIREPRO: ASX200 Faces Strong Support at 5000, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance -5000 (55 4H EMA)

Major support 4850

ASX200 has slightly retreated after making a high of 5000. It is currently trading at 4925.

has slightly retreated after making a high of 5000. It is currently trading at 4925. Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance 5000.On the higher side any break above 5000 will take the index to next level till 5040/5075/5130.

Any break below major support 4850 will drag the index down till 4800/4780 in short term.The minor support is around 4880. â€‹

Overall trend reversal will happen only if it closes above 5200.Break above targets 5275/5300.



It is good to sell on rallies around 4960 with SL around 5000 for the TP of 4900/4855





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









