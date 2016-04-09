IF A TRADING SIGNAL GENERATES MORE THAN 25% OF DRAWDOWN FOR ME SHOULD NOT BE TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION!!!

CHOOSE THE CONSTANCY DO NOT RUSH TO GAIN BECOUSE IT MEANS LOSING ALL YOUR MONEY!!!

As many traders for a long time I tried a trading signal that would allow me to have a steady profit!!!

In the past I have copied the trading signals which on paper looked good, but then with their crazy and stupid strategies have only burned a lot of accounts.

For this reason I wanted to create a reliable expert advisor, to create my own trading signals to be made available to the comunity MQL5 and especially for those who do not have large sums of money.

After much work and a long period I was able to do so.



And now these trading signals are available !!!



