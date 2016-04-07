Global Central Banks Slowed Gold Purchases in February - WGC
Metals

Global Central Banks Slowed Gold Purchases in February - WGC

7 April 2016, 12:50
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Global Central Banks Slowed Gold Purchases in February - WGC

The latest data from the World Gold Council (WGC) showed that the global central banks, barring the Chinese and Russian, slowed their gold purchases in February.

Key Points:

Combined global central banks’ gold purchases were up 25 tons in Feb against a 41 ton purchase in January.

China and Russia were the exceptions, who added 10 and 11 tons of the precious metal to their holdings, respectively, after a sharp run-up in purchases over the last ten years.

Turkey reduced gold reserves by 37 tons in February


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#Global central banks, slowed gold purchases in February, WGC