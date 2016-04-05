FXWIREPRO: Swedish Krona Falls After Lower Than expected Industrial Production Data

EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.2607 levels.

is currently trading around 9.2607 levels. It made intraday high at 9.2671 and low at 9.2450 levels.

Today Sweden released industrial production data with negative numbers at 0.1% m/m vs 0.2% previous release.

In addition, Industrial orders falls to 2.0% vs 4.3% previous release.

Pair fails to break key resistance at 9.2676 and supported above 9.2600 marks.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

On the top side key resistances are seen at 9.2718, 9.2774, 9.2871 and 9.3082 marks.

A daily close below 9.2129 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 9.2050/9.1471 marks.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and signals bearish trend.



We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK around 9.2650, stop loss 9.2750 and target 9.2050 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

