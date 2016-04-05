Release of a Slew of Services PMIs Today - Rabobank

Stefan Koopman, Market Economist at Rabobank, suggests that this morning will see the release of a slew of services PMIs.



Key Quotes



“At 9:15 CET, Spain will do the kick-off, then followed by Italy, France (final) and Germany (final). The Eurozone figures wrap up the first half at 10:00 CET, just before the market blows its half-time whistle.



The fun doesn’t stop here, though, because there’s only 30 minutes of rest before we get to the UK figures, which are then followed by Brazil (whose political Seleção is very skilled at scoring own goals, unfortunately) and Markit’s US PMI. Finally, at 16:00 CET, the non-manufacturing ISM will draw the game to a close.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

