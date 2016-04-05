ASX200 Breaks Major Support 4960, Targets 4860

Major resistance - 4960

ASX200 has broken major support 4960 and declined till 4922 at the time of writing. It is currently trading at 4923.

Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance 5020 holds. Any break above 5020 will take the index to next level 5060/5100 level.The minor resistance is around 4960/5000.

On the lower side any break below 4920 will take the index till 4880/4855.

Overall trend reversal will happen only if it closes above 5200.Break above targets 5275/5300.



It is good to sell on rallies around 4965-49700 with SL around 5020 for the TP of 4860 .





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

