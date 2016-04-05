Rosengren says expects earlier Fed rate hike than does market

0
164
The Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates this year before markets currently expect since risks to the U.S. economy from abroad are fading, a top Fed official said on Monday. In a confident-sounding speech for a typically dovish U.S. central banker, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said it was "surprising" that futures markets currently imply one or zero rate hikes this year, a prediction he said could prove "too pessimistic." The central bank raised rates for the first time in a decade in December but stood pat at a March policy meeting due to an overseas slowdown and early-year market volatility. ... READ MORE