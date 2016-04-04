Iran’s Oil Exports Jump Ahead of Producers’ Freeze Talks - WSJ

As reported by WSJ on Monday, Iran’s oil minister on Sunday noted that the country’s oil exports jumped again in March, potentially undermining a global deal to limit crude output and raise prices.



Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh said Iran’s oil and gas condensate exports rose by 250,000 barrels a day in March, to surpass 2 million barrels a day, according to the oil ministry’s official Shana news service.



Another Iranian media source, the semi-official Mehr News Agency, reported Sunday that Mr. Zanganeh rejected Saudi demands and that he would attend the Doha meeting “if he had time.”



However, an Iranian oil ministry official quickly hit the wires and denied the report on Sunday, saying Mr. Zanganeh hadn’t given an interview to Mehr this weekend. Those remarks had been made by the minister on March 10.





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