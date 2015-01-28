10 Wednesday Reads

Apple’s Earnings: The Staggering Numbers (WSJ Digits)

Strong Dollar Squeezes U.S. Firms (WSJ) see also U.S. Strengths Buoy Consumers but Hurt Corporations With Business Abroad (Dealbook)

A Dozen Things I’ve Learned from Joel Greenblatt about Value Investing (25iq)

The new phase of deflation fear and headline noise is actually a good thing for markets (TRB)

Open letter to the German readers: That which you were never told about Greece (Syriza)

Pope Francis’s U.S. tour will set off economic fireworks (MarketWatch)

The New Measles: One of the most infectious viruses on the planet is making a comeback in the United States, and many doctors have never even seen it. (The Atlantic) see also Why Did Vaccinated People Get Measles at Disneyland? Blame the Unvaccinated (Wired)

The ’90s Startup That Terrified Microsoft and Got Americans to Go Online (Wired)

Current Events Quiz: 10 Topical Questions (Polemic's Pains)

The Death of Music Sales: If CDs are “dead,” so is iTunes. (The Atlantic)





