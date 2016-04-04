Weekly Forex Forecast (April 4 – 8, 2016)

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EURUSD has forced those with a bearish conviction to reconsider their outlook in recent weeks. The single currency is now up a healthy 570 pips since the March 10th ECB low at 1.0820 and a massive 880 pips since the December 3rd, 2015 ECB low at 1.0515. As impressive as those figures are, the bulls are in for what could be their biggest test yet with the pair fast approaching a critical level that dates back to March of 2015. For those who don’t remember, this is the former channel support that led to a 550-pip selloff following the breach on October 23rd. The pair tested the new resistance level on February 11th of this... READ MORE