Japanese Firms’ Long-Term Inflation Expectations Weakened in March

According to the latest Japanese Corporate Price Expectations survey, Japan’s companies see falling inflation expectations, which raised doubts whether the BOJ’s stimulus measures are yielding the expected results.



Key Findings:



Japanese companies' long-term inflation expectations weakened in March from three months ago



Reinforces market doubts over the BOJ argument that monetary stimulus will nudge firms into boosting spending on expectations of future increases in prices



Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities, "Inflation expectations for three- and five-years ahead have never heightened since the BOJ began compiling this survey. It's clear the BOJ's attempt to drive up inflation expectations with bold monetary easing has failed."





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

