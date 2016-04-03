Understanding Financial Markets: Part 1

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If we have learned anything from bull markets and bear markets, it is this: neither of them lasts indefinitely. This facts precipitating the global financial crisis of 2008 were covered in the financial press, ad-nauseam. Markets are cyclical in nature, they follow trends and there are often obvious or obscure signs about which way things are going to move. Does this mean that there is a way to anticipate with 100% accuracy which way a stock, commodity, index or currency pair is going to move? Absolutely not. However, it’s not about absolutes as much as it is about general trends. Long-Term Appreciation of Financial Assets or ... READ MORE