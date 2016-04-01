WTI Weaker, Testing the $37.00 mark

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate has given away part of the recent upside, currently hovering over the $37.00 handle after bottoming out near $36.70.



WTI in 2-week lows



Renewed concerns over the ongoing supply glut has been weighing on sentiment as of late, prompting crude oil prices to abandon the area of recent 2016 peaks in the boundaries of $42.00.



In addition, today’s better tone in the greenback is collaborating with the decline after US labour market data and ISM Manufacturing have both surpassed expectations.



Ahead in the session, the US oil rig count tracked by driller Baker Hughes is due.



WTI levels to consider



At the moment the barrel of WTI is down 03.55% at $36.98 facing the immediate support at $35.96 (low Mar.15) ahead of $35.26 (100-day sma) and then $33.84 (55-day sma). On the other hand, a break above $38.60 (20-day sma) would aim for $40.12 (high Mar.28) and finally $40.84 (200-day sma).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

