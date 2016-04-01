Forex Trainer



If you are on the lookout for new developments, InstaForex offers to check out the new software called Forex Trainer. Using this program, you will be able to test your trading strategies based on the technical analysis in the popular platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Forex trading simulator enables you to watch quick replays of your trading. You can instantly receive information on whether your take profit or stop loss orders are activated. Alternatively, it allows you to see a slow motion replay of trading close to every candlestick in order to optimize parameters.

Trading simulator is geared toward beginners on the forex market. Unlike demo accounts, Forex Trainer enables you to adjust the simulation speed and select the most suitable time frame.

Thus, using Forex Trainer, you will have a matchless opportunity to trade once again in a familiar trading environment, to slow a trade down or even stop it. Hence, you will get a deeper insight into the market situation and consequently make the right decision.

To gain practical experience, you can use the simulator to open positions on various trading instruments, close, and modify already opened deals. You can also set pending orders in conditions that closely resemble real market trades. Also, you will have access to detailed activity log with an option to save your trading history and upload it when needed.