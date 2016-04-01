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Canadian FinMin: Not Considering Further Measures to Tackle Housing Market Risks
Speaking in London, Canadian finance ministry Morneau commented on Canada’s overall economic conditions as well as on oil markets.
Key Quotes:
Not considering further measures to tackle housing market risks
Many countries see a growth challenge but vary in ability or willingness to use fiscal policy
Becoming less concerned about debt levels in Canadian provinces
Public investment decisions right regardless of CAD level
Oil price rebound would be positive for Canada and the globe
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)