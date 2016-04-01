Canadian FinMin: Not Considering Further Measures to Tackle Housing Market Risks

Speaking in London, Canadian finance ministry Morneau commented on Canada’s overall economic conditions as well as on oil markets.



Key Quotes:



Not considering further measures to tackle housing market risks



Many countries see a growth challenge but vary in ability or willingness to use fiscal policy



Becoming less concerned about debt levels in Canadian provinces



Public investment decisions right regardless of CAD level



Oil price rebound would be positive for Canada and the globe





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

