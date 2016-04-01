Canadian FinMin: Not Considering Further Measures to Tackle Housing Market Risks
Analytics & Forecasts

Canadian FinMin: Not Considering Further Measures to Tackle Housing Market Risks

1 April 2016, 11:25
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Canadian FinMin: Not Considering Further Measures to Tackle Housing Market Risks

Speaking in London, Canadian finance ministry Morneau commented on Canada’s overall economic conditions as well as on oil markets.

Key Quotes:

Not considering further measures to tackle housing market risks

Many countries see a growth challenge but vary in ability or willingness to use fiscal policy

Becoming less concerned about debt levels in Canadian provinces

Public investment decisions right regardless of CAD level

Oil price rebound would be positive for Canada and the globe

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#Canadian FinMin, Not considering further measures, to tackle housing market risks