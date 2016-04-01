FXWIREPRO: Chinese Yuan Falls Despite Better Than Expected Manufacturing PMI Data
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Chinese Yuan Falls Despite Better Than Expected Manufacturing PMI Data

1 April 2016, 10:07
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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FXWIREPRO: Chinese Yuan Falls Despite Better Than Expected Manufacturing PMI Data

  • USD/CNY is currently trading around 6.4634 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 6.4649 and low at 6.4538 levels. 
  • The Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose from 49.0 in February to nine-month high of 50.2 in March. 
  • On the other side, China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI for March came in at 49.7, better than the level of 48.3 expected and 48.0 for the final in February. 
  • PBOC Sets Yuan Mid-Point at 6.4585 / Dlr Vs Last Close 6.4490. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment. 
  • A daily close below 6.4548 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 6.4526/6.4351/6.4155 marks. 
  • Alternatively, reversal from key support will drag the parity up around 6.4683/6.4910/ 6.5374/6.5580 levels.

Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade.

We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

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