FXWIREPRO: EUR/GBP Upside Pauses Just Shy of 0.7946 (2016 Highs), Momentum Higher

The euro extended gains versus the pound, hit high at 0.7944, just two pips below 0.7946 (2016 highs).

The pair extends gains above 0.7900 in the wake of the euro area flash inflation figures released on Thursday.

Momentum still with the bulls, we see scope for further upside, minor resistance at 0.7947.

Breaks above will see tests of 0.7970 and then 0.80 levels.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-GBP-on-track-to-retake-079-handle-buy-dips-target-07945-186940) has hit target 1.



Recommendation: Risk averse can book partial profits at 0.7945 levels, raise trailing stop to 0.79, target 0.7970/0.80





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

