USD/CHF Plummets to 0.9640, 2016 Lows

The offered tone around the greenback is now gathering further traction, sending USD/CHF to fresh lows near 0.9640.



USD/CHF attention to ADP



The pair is posting fresh yearly lows in the 0.9645/40 band following a continuations of the selling pressure around the dollar, recently exacerbated by yesterday’s dovish comments by Chairwoman J.Yellen.



In the data space, Switzerland’s KOF Leading Indicator has surprised to the upside at 102.5 for the current month, while the ADP report will take centre stage later in the NA session.



USD/CHF key levels



The pair is now down 0.28% at 0.9641 facing the next support at 0.9523 (monthly low Sep.18 2015) ahead of 0.9473 (monthly low Oct.15 2015) and then 0.9251 (monthly low Aug.24 2015). On the other hand, a break above 0.9791 (high Mar.25) would aim for 0.9819 (200-day sma) and then 0.9919 (55-day sma).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

