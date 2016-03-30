FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Falls to 1153, a Break Below Targets 1142

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1153 levels.

is currently trading around 1153 levels. It made intraday high at 1155 and low at 1153 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A daily close below 1153 will tests key supports at 1142/1129 marks respectively.

On the other side, reversal from key support 1153 targets key resistances at 1172/1180/1193/1201 marks.

Important to note here that, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

