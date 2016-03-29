Fed’s Williams Expects to See Rates Rising Gradually

Speaking in Singapore, San Francisco Fed president John Williams repeated that he sees rates rising gradually.



Key Quotes:



There’s a way to go before Fed shrinks balance sheet



Recent inflation developments are very encouraging



US is either at or close to max employment



US inflation on track to rise to 2% over next 2 years



Will take at least 6 years to get balance sheet back to normal



China growth downgrade doesn't signal a hard landing



Does not see a global crisis looming



US recovery powered by domestic demand, not necessarily impacted greatly by other countries



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

