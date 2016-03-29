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Fed’s Williams Expects to See Rates Rising Gradually
Speaking in Singapore, San Francisco Fed president John Williams repeated that he sees rates rising gradually.
Key Quotes:
There’s a way to go before Fed shrinks balance sheet
Recent inflation developments are very encouraging
US is either at or close to max employment
US inflation on track to rise to 2% over next 2 years
Will take at least 6 years to get balance sheet back to normal
China growth downgrade doesn't signal a hard landing
Does not see a global crisis looming
US recovery powered by domestic demand, not necessarily impacted greatly by other countries
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)