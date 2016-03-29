Fed’s Williams Expects to See Rates Rising Gradually
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Fed’s Williams Expects to See Rates Rising Gradually

29 March 2016, 12:20
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Fed’s Williams Expects to See Rates Rising Gradually

Speaking in Singapore, San Francisco Fed president John Williams repeated that he sees rates rising gradually.

Key Quotes:

There’s a way to go before Fed shrinks balance sheet

Recent inflation developments are very encouraging

US is either at or close to max employment

US inflation on track to rise to 2% over next 2 years

Will take at least 6 years to get balance sheet back to normal

China growth downgrade doesn't signal a hard landing

Does not see a global crisis looming

US recovery powered by domestic demand, not necessarily impacted greatly by other countries

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#Fed’s Williams, expects, see rates rising gradually