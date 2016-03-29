FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Faces Major Resistance at 127.25, Bullishness Only on Breaks Above

EUR/JPY edges higher on the day, but remains capped below strong trendline resistance at 127.25.

edges higher on the day, but remains capped below strong trendline resistance at 127.25. Breaks above will see further upside, gains till 127.78 (daily cloud base) then likely.

Techincals on daily charts support upside in the pair. However, Stochs have approached overbought territory so caution advised.

Pair finds resistances at 127.25 (trendline), 127.39 (Feb 17th highs) and then 127.78 (cloud base).

On the downside supports are aligned at 126.62 (double bottom Feb 16th & 17th), 126.42 (5-DMA) and 126.20 (10-DMA).

On the data markets await euro area's February’s M3 Money Supply and Private Loans figures.

Yellen's speech due later in the NY session will also be in focus for further cues on Fed hikes which could impact risk appetite.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-JPY-edges-lower-from-session-highs-at-12686-momentum-higher-good-to-buy-dips-185039) has hit targets 1&2.



Recommendation: Book partial profits, raise trailing stops to 126.60, TP: 127.40/127.75





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

