CHF/JPY Breaks Major Resistance 116, Targets 118.60

Major resistance - 116

The pair has broken major resistance 116 and jumped till 116.30 at the time of writing . It is currently trading around 116.19.

Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 115 holds.

Any break below 115 will drag the pair down till 114.50/114 in short term. The minor support is around 115.40.

The major resistance is around 116 and break above targets 117.25/118.60.

Overall bullish invalidation only below 114.20.



It is good to buy at dips around 116 SL around 115 for the TP of 117.25/118.55





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

