CHF/JPY Breaks Major Resistance 116, Targets 118.60
Analytics & Forecasts

CHF/JPY Breaks Major Resistance 116, Targets 118.60

28 March 2016, 13:21
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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CHF/JPY Breaks Major Resistance 116, Targets 118.60

  • Major resistance - 116 
  • The pair has broken major resistance 116 and jumped till 116.30 at the time of writing . It is currently trading around 116.19. 
  • Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 115 holds. 
  • Any break below 115 will drag the pair down till 114.50/114 in short term. The minor support is around 115.40. 
  • The major resistance is around 116 and break above targets 117.25/118.60. 
  • Overall bullish invalidation only below 114.20.

It is good to buy at dips around 116 SL around 115 for the TP of 117.25/118.55

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#CHFJPY, Breaks Major Resistance 116, Targets 118.60