FXWIREPRO: GBP/JPY Breaks Minor Trend Line Resistance, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance- 160.30 (trend line joining 175.01 and 164.09)

Major support- 159

The pair has broken major resistance 160.30 and jumped till 160.63 at the time of writing. It is currently trading at 160.62.

Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 159 holds.

On the higher side any break above 160.30 will take the pair to next level till 161.50/162.55 in short term.

The pair’s minor support is around 160 and break below targets 159/158.40.

Intraday bullish invalidation only below 158.40.



It is good to buy at dips around 160.10 with SL around 159 for the TP of 161.50/162.51.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

