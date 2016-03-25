Global Outlook from EZ's View - BNP

Analysts at BNP Paribas offered a snapshot look at various economies, with a mixed picture for the global outlook that keeps central banks in focus.



Key Quotes:



"From ‘risk off’ to ‘risk on'. Dovish Fed, for how long? Eurozone growth looking good.



In 2016, the Dutch economy will still benefit from low energy prices and interest rates, and a weak euro, although to a lesser extent than in 2015. Slower export growth will be offset by a substantial tax reduction. On balance, GDP growth should remain at around 1.8%.



According to our estimates, French growth will barely accelerate this year and next, with average annual GDP growth of 1.2% in 2016 (the same as in 2015), followed by 1.3% in 2017. There are numerous supportive factors to boost domestic demand, but they will run up against the deterioration of the external environment."





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