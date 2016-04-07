EZ in a Worrying Situation - BNP

In respect of the EZ, analysts at BNP Paribas explained that despite concerns at the beginning of the year, the effect of financial stress on growth should remain contained.



Key Quotes:



"In the Eurozone, the picture is largely unchanged, without being particularly upbeat. GDP, which grew by 1.5% in 2015, is unlikely to do much better in 2016."



"Against this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that inflation remains low, a worrying situation that explains why the ECB eased its policy again in March."



"It remains to be seen whether this will be enough or if European leaders will find a way to further support the central bank’s action."





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

