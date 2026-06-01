Intradaysoft CORE (May 25 – May 31)
My Trading

Intradaysoft CORE (May 25 – May 31)

1 June 2026, 14:17
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
103

Another week. Another new high.

While some traders are still hunting for the Holy Grail EA, my CORE Index just pushed to a new peak: 110.07.

🔥 One Man Army DS: +3.86%
🔥 Jackal System: +2.74%
🔥 Cornelius: +1.60%


The funny thing about trading? The bot that carries the portfolio this week might be sleeping next week. That's why I don't bet on one robot — I build teams.

  • No martingale.
  • No grid.
  • No account explosions.
  • Just a diversified squad of trading bots grinding pips every week.

Want to see what a real portfolio looks like?

👉 https://intradaysoft.com/intradaysoft-core-may-25-may-31/

Stop looking for the perfect EA. Build a portfolio that survives bad weeks and attacks the good ones. 🚀📈

Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Cornelius EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 


#Intradaysoft CORE (May 25 – May 31)