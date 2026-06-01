Another week. Another new high.



While some traders are still hunting for the Holy Grail EA, my CORE Index just pushed to a new peak: 110.07.

🔥 One Man Army DS: +3.86%

🔥 Jackal System: +2.74%

🔥 Cornelius: +1.60%





The funny thing about trading? The bot that carries the portfolio this week might be sleeping next week. That's why I don't bet on one robot — I build teams.

No martingale.

No grid.

No account explosions.

Just a diversified squad of trading bots grinding pips every week.

Want to see what a real portfolio looks like? 👉 https://intradaysoft.com/intradaysoft-core-may-25-may-31/ Stop looking for the perfect EA. Build a portfolio that survives bad weeks and attacks the good ones. 🚀📈

Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:





