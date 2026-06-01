0
103
Another week. Another new high.
While some traders are still hunting for the Holy Grail EA, my CORE Index just pushed to a new peak: 110.07.
🔥 One Man Army DS: +3.86%
🔥 Jackal System: +2.74%
🔥 Cornelius: +1.60%
The funny thing about trading? The bot that carries the portfolio this week might be sleeping next week. That's why I don't bet on one robot — I build teams.
- No martingale.
- No grid.
- No account explosions.
- Just a diversified squad of trading bots grinding pips every week.
Want to see what a real portfolio looks like?
👉 https://intradaysoft.com/intradaysoft-core-may-25-may-31/
Stop looking for the perfect EA. Build a portfolio that survives bad weeks and attacks the good ones. 🚀📈
Trading bots included in the Intradaysoft CORE INDEX:
|
Trading bot
|
Signal page
|
Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Cornelius EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE