European Economics Preview: Swiss ZEW Economic Sentiment Data Due

Economic confidence and economic forecast reports from Switzerland are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association is set to publish commercial vehicle registrations data for February.



At 4.00 am ET, the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research is slated to issue economic confidence survey results. The economic tendency survey index is forecast to drop to 108.2 in March from 108.4 in February.



In the meantime, Swiss KOF institute releases Spring Economic Forecast.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's hourly wages are due. Hourly wages had remained unchanged on a monthly basis in January.



In the meantime, Poland's unemployment figures are due. The jobless rate is expected to remain at 10.3 percent in February.



At 6.00 am ET, the Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW in cooperation with Credit Suisse releases Swiss economic confidence survey results for March. The ZEW-CS-Indicator for the economic sentiment had dropped 2.9 points to -5.9 in February.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

