European Economics Preview: German Business Confidence Data Due

Business and economic confidence from Germany and consumer prices from the U.K. are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Switzerland's foreign trade data is due for February. The trade surplus totaled CHF 3.5 billion in January.



In the meantime, Statistics Finland publishes unemployment figures for February. The jobless rate is seen rising to 10.1 percent in February from 9.3 percent in January.



At 4.00 am ET, Markit issues flash French Purchasing Managers' survey data for March. Economists forecast composite PMI to rise to 49.6 from 49.3 in February.



At 4.30am ET, Germany's composite PMI is due. The corresponding index is seen at 54.2 for March compared to 54.1 in February.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is seen rising to 106 in March from 105.7 in February.



Also Eurozone flash PMI is due. The composite PMI is seen at 53.2 in March compared to February's reading of 53.



At 5.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is set to release U.K. consumer and producer prices for February. Inflation is forecast to improve to 0.4 percent in February from 0.3 percent in January.



British output prices are expected to decrease 1.2 percent annually and input prices to fall 7.4 percent.



Also, U.K.'s public sector finance figures are due. The budget surplus is seen at GBP 5.9 billion versus a deficit of GBP 11.2 billion in January.



At 6.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 5.4 in March from 1 point in February.



At 9.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to keep its interest rate unchanged at 1.35 percent.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

