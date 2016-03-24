European Economics Preview: U.K. Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from the U.K. and consumer confidence from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, German GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking index is seen unchanged at 9.5 in April.



In the meantime, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's import prices for February. Prices are forecast to fall 5.1 percent annually after easing 3.8 percent in January.



At 3.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is set to issue manufacturing confidence for March. The corresponding index is seen unchanged at 103 in March.



At 4.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases consumer and business confidence survey results.



Half an hour later, Sweden's producer prices for February are due. Prices had declined 3.1 percent annually in January.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue economic bulletin. Also, Italy's industrial orders are due for January. Orders had fallen 2.8 percent in December.



At 5.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release U.K. retail sales figures for February. Sales are forecast to fall 1 percent month-on-month after rising 2.3 percent in January.



British mortgage approvals data is also due. The number of mortgage approvals is seen at 47,900 in February versus 47,509 in January.



At 6.00 am ET, Italy's retail sales data is due. Sales had decreased 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in December.



At 7.00 am ET, British Chancellor George Osborne speaks at Treasury Committee.



The Confederation of British Industry is set to release Distributive Trades survey data at 7.00. The retail sales balance is expected to remain at 10 percent.



At 8.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to keep its 1-week repo rate unchanged at 7.50 percent.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

