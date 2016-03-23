UK Headline Inflation Slightly Weaker Than Market Expectations - TDS

Research Team at TDS, notes that the UK February CPI release was in line with their expectations.



Key Quotes



“As the headline came in slightly weaker than the market expected, remaining unchanged at 0.3% y/y versus expectations for a rise to 0.4%, as lingering energy price declines continued to moderate the headline.



Core prices remained unchanged at 1.2% y/y, with no major surprises within the details as a bit more strength in clothing and furnishings was offset by a slightly weaker performance in the consumer services side.”





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