FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Resistance Around 17300, Good to Buy at Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Resistance Around 17300, Good to Buy at Dips

22 March 2016, 05:32
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
135

FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Resistance Around 17300, Good to Buy at Dips

  • Major resistance - 17300 
  • The index has broken minor resistance around 17000 and jumped till 17097 at the time of writing slightly recovered after making a low of 17014. It is currently  trading around 16664.Short term trend is bullish as long as support 16500 holds. 
  • On the higher side the index is facing major resistance around 17300 and  any break above 17300 will take the index to next level till 17520/17750. 
  • The index major support is around 16450 and break below targets 16000/15500. 
  • Short term bullish invalidation only below 15500. 

It is good to buy at dips around 16750-800 with SL around 16420 for the TP of 17300/17520.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Fxwirepro, Nikkei225, Good to Buy at Dips, Faces Strong Resistance, Around 17300