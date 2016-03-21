Pivot Points Daily
Market News

Pivot Points Daily

21 March 2016, 02:52
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points Daily

Last Updated: Mar 21, 4:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.112321.120431.12351.128541.131611.136651.14476
USD/JPY109.487110.425110.979111.363111.917112.301113.239
GBP/USD1.425641.436071.441651.44651.452081.456931.46736
USD/CHF0.956110.962390.965720.968670.9720.974950.98123
EUR/CHF1.083311.087891.089971.092471.094551.097051.10163
AUD/USD0.745250.753760.756630.762270.765140.770780.77929
USD/CAD1.274921.286891.293531.298861.30551.310831.3228
NZD/USD0.663120.672220.675350.681320.684450.690420.69952
EUR/GBP0.768230.773770.775750.779310.781290.784850.79039
EUR/JPY123.828124.76125.2125.692126.132126.624127.556
GBP/JPY158.323159.755160.607161.187162.039162.619164.051
CHF/JPY113.27114.119114.539114.968115.388115.817116.666
GBP/CHF1.382831.392061.397071.401291.40631.410521.41975
USD/SEK8.059188.133018.174768.206848.248598.280678.3545
USD/NOK8.16928.260588.311848.351968.403228.443348.53472
EUR/AUD1.460831.470591.475991.480351.485751.490111.49987
EUR/CAD1.43971.452281.458491.464861.471071.477441.49002
AUD/CAD0.970720.980360.984020.990.993660.999641.00928
AUD/JPY83.52384.21984.47584.91585.17185.61186.307
CAD/JPY83.92884.84885.2785.76886.1986.68887.608

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.