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Support & Resistance for Indexes
Last updated: Mar 16, 2:31 pm +03:00
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M - Moderate
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W - Weak
SPX500
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
|S1
|2000.00
|S
|R3
|2082.60
|S
|S2
|1985.30
|S
|R2
|2065.45
|S
|S3
|1949.48
|S
|R1
|2043.50
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%
GER30
DAX 30 Maintains a Bullish Drift Ahead of Today’s Fed Meeting
DAX 30 Maintains a Bullish Drift Ahead of Today’s Fed Meeting
|S1
|9613
|W
|R3
|10395
|M
|S2
|9397
|M
|R2
|10164
|M
|S3
|9122
|M
|R1
|10044
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%
UK100
FTSE 100: Trades Sideways Ahead of Today’s Fed Meeting
FTSE 100: Trades Sideways Ahead of Today’s Fed Meeting
|S1
|6002
|W
|R3
|6449
|S
|S2
|5839
|M
|R2
|6322
|S
|S3
|5598
|M
|R1
|6222
|W
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%
AUS200
AUS200 Rally is Losing Momentum within the Range
AUS200 Rally is Losing Momentum within the Range
|S1
|5074.00
|W
|R3
|5704.80
|S
|S2
|4918.40
|M
|R2
|5391.50
|S
|S3
|4754.00
|S
|R1
|5293.00
|M
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%