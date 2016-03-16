Support & Resistance for Indexes
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Support & Resistance for Indexes

16 March 2016, 21:44
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Support & Resistance for Indexes

Last updated: Mar 16, 2:31 pm +03:00

 

 

   |    

M - Moderate

   |    

W - Weak

   
SPX500
SPX500: Will the Fed Feed the Bulls, or Set Them Out to Pasture?
S12000.00SR32082.60S
S21985.30SR22065.45S
S31949.48SR12043.50M
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%
GER30
DAX 30 Maintains a Bullish Drift Ahead of Today’s Fed Meeting
S19613WR310395M
S29397MR210164M
S39122MR110044W
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%
UK100
FTSE 100: Trades Sideways Ahead of Today’s Fed Meeting
S16002WR36449S
S25839MR26322S
S35598MR16222W
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%
AUS200
AUS200 Rally is Losing Momentum within the Range
S15074.00WR35704.80S
S24918.40MR25391.50S
S34754.00SR15293.00M
Trend
Down
Volatility
2%