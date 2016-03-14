US Stocks Open Lower, Dow Nears 200-DMA Support

Stock markets in the US opened on lower on Monday as oil price drop and weak China data released over the weekend overshadowed gains in Asian and European equity markets.



At the time of writing, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 46 points or 0.27% at 17,165. The index is just few points away from the 200-DMA support of 17,148 levels. S&P 500 index was down 9 points, while Nasdaq was down 12 points.



Shares in JP Morgan were down 1.13%. Oil price drop pushed Chevron and Exxon Mobil shares lower by 1.10% and 1.25% respectively. Meanwhile, winning side included names like McDonald’s, Nike, Coca-Cola.







(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

