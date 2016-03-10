What today’s ECB meeting means for FX markets

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The main event today is of course the ECB meeting. I wrote an extensive piece (available in the Special Reports section of the FXPRIMUS website) that I presented as a webinar (also available on the web). To sum up what I said there: ECB President Draghi hinted at their last meeting in January they would increase their market assistance in March. Having said that, the ECB will have to take some steps todaybecause of the role that confidence plays in the markets. They have to appear active and in control even if ... READ MORE