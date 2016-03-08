Aussie, loonie outperform in commodities rally, others await ECB

The Australian and Canadian dollars stood at multi-month highs early on Tuesday in the wake of a rally in commodity prices, contrasting with a subdued performance in the greenback, euro and yen. The Aussie came within a whisker of 75 U.S cents, reaching a high not see since July. Its Canadian peer climbed as far as C$1.3262 per USD, scaling a peak last seen in November. The Aussie was last at $0.7465, while the loonie was at C$1.3292. Investors warmed to the commodity currencies after Brent crude jumped more than 5 percent to above $40 a... READ MORE