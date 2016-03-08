EUR/GBP Ignores Eurozone GDP Release, Stays Hourly 50-MA

The common currency ignored the, leaving the EUR/GBP cross unaffected aroundseen at 0.7734 levels.



The pair clocked a high of 0.7751 levels as stock markets across Europe took hit on account of weak China trade data. However, the cross trimmed gains as bulls are somewhat cautious ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting.



Eurozone GDP matched estimates by printing at 0.3% q/q, but printed higher at 1.6% y/y. However, the data was largely ignored. Furthermore, BOE declined to provide full analysis on Brexit. Consequently, the cross is currently trading sideways around hourly 50-MA.



EUR/GBP Technical Levels



The immediate hurdle is seen at 0.7790 (10-DMA), which will be followed by a resistance at 0.7845 (Feb 17 high) and 0.7897 (Feb 11 high). On the other hand, a break below 0.7718 (daily low) would open doors for a drop to 0.7691 (Mar 2 low). If penetrated, the pair could test 50-DMA at 0.7649.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)