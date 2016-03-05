Americas Roundup:u.s. Dollar falls As Drop in U.s. Wages Suggests Dovish Fed, Gold Retreats from 13-Month High in Volati

2
519
Americas Roundup:u.s. Dollar falls As Drop in U.s. Wages Suggests Dovish Fed, Gold Retreats from 13-Month High in Volatile
05 Maret 2016 6:25 AM
Market Roundup
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com
05 Maret 2016 6:25 AM
Market Roundup
- US Feb nonfarm payrolls rise by 242k vs forecast 190k, Avg hourly earnings -0.1% v 0.2% forecast.
- US labor force part rate 62.9% v 62.7%,Avg workweek 34.4 v 34.6 hours forecast.
- Canada's Ivey purchasing index slows in Feb, 53.4 vs 59 forecast, 66 pvs (SA).
- Commodities rally oil (Clc1) +3.5%, copper +2.31%.
- US bond yields climb on strong employment report, 3,5,7,10-year yields climb to 1-mos highs.
- US dollar falls as drop in US wages suggests dovish Fed; CME Fedwatch has March at 0%, April 4%.
- Released from questioning related to PBR scandal, Brazil's Lula says "has nothing to fear".
- Brazil markets rally on political regime change USD/BRL -1%, Bovespa +3.54%, Brazil 3, 5,10-yr yields lower.
- Argentina eyes return to market with USD 11.68bn debt sale, if Congress approves a debt deal for holdout creditors.
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
- 22:30 Australia AIG Construction Index * Feb 46.30-previous
- 16:00 China FX Reserves (Monthly) * Feb forecast 3.20t, 3.23t-previous
- 23:50 Japan Foreign Reserves*10billion-previous
- 05:00 Japan Coincident Indicator MM* Jan -0.7- previous
- 05:00 Japan Leading Indicator* Jan-1.2- previous
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
- 03:40 Japan- BOJ Gov Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a forum hosted by Japan's Yomiuri newspaper
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com