Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

3 March 2016, 17:16
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Mar 3, 6:30 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.084561.088031.090251.09151.093721.094971.09844
USD/JPY112.859113.261113.411113.663113.813114.065114.467
GBP/USD1.399331.405351.409121.411371.415141.417391.42341
USD/CHF0.985770.988950.990010.992130.993190.995310.99849
EUR/CHF1.081381.082341.082821.08331.083781.084261.08522
AUD/USD0.729640.731990.733460.734340.735810.736690.73904
USD/CAD1.335441.339681.34111.343921.345341.348161.3524
NZD/USD0.66630.668810.670450.671320.672960.673830.67634
EUR/GBP0.76970.77150.772250.77330.774050.77510.7769
EUR/JPY123.56123.821123.935124.082124.196124.343124.604
GBP/JPY159.821160.11160.282160.399160.571160.688160.977
CHF/JPY114.073114.294114.367114.515114.588114.736114.957
GBP/CHF1.393961.397071.398531.400181.401641.403291.4064
USD/SEK8.534868.555868.565028.576868.586028.597868.61886
USD/NOK8.586858.611698.621458.636538.646298.661378.68621
EUR/AUD1.478741.482541.484131.486341.487931.490141.49394
EUR/CAD1.460091.463741.465291.467391.468941.471041.47469
AUD/CAD0.984370.985690.986170.987010.987490.988330.98965
AUD/JPY83.17483.32283.39383.4783.54183.61883.766
CAD/JPY84.15784.34684.43884.53584.62784.72484.913

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.