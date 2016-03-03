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USD/CNY Remains Well Supported Below Key Resistance at 6.5525
03 Maret 2016 11:06 AM
Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com
03 Maret 2016 11:06 AM
- Pair is currently trading around 6.5508 levels.
- It made intraday high at 6.5508 and low at 6.5459 levels.
- Today China's Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell from a six-month high of 52.4 in January to 51.2 in February.
- Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.
- On the top side key resistance falls at 6.57 levels.
- A current rebound from 6.4910 is likely to continue in short term.
Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade.
We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com