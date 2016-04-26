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FxWirePro: USD/CNY Remains Wells supported Above 6.49, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish
- Pair is currently supported above 6.49 marks and trading around 6.4933 levels.
- It made intraday high at 6.5030 and low at 6.4900 levels.
- Today PBOC sets Yuan mid-point at 6.4882 / dollar vs last close 6.4945.
- Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 6.4910 levels.
- A daily close below 6.4910 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 6.4736/6.4531 levels.
- On the other side, a sustained close above 6.5182 will test key resistances at 6.5525 and 6.5708 levels.
We prefer to take long position in USD/CNY around 6.4925, stop loss 6.4910 and target 6.5117 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com