FxWirePro: USD/CNY Remains Wells supported Above 6.49, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

Pair is currently supported above 6.49 marks and trading around 6.4933 levels.

It made intraday high at 6.5030 and low at 6.4900 levels.

Today PBOC sets Yuan mid-point at 6.4882 / dollar vs last close 6.4945.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 6.4910 levels.

A daily close below 6.4910 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 6.4736/6.4531 levels.

On the other side, a sustained close above 6.5182 will test key resistances at 6.5525 and 6.5708 levels.



We prefer to take long position in USD/CNY around 6.4925, stop loss 6.4910 and target 6.5117 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









