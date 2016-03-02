GBP/JPY Trade Idea



Major resistance - 158.80 (trend line joining 175.05 and 173.73)

Major support - 158 (55 day H EMA)

GBP/JPY has broken major resistance 158.80 and jumped till 159.50. It is currently trading around 159.10.

Intraday trend is bullish as long as support 158 holds. On the lower side any break below 158 will drag the pair till 157.40/156.

Any break above 158.80 confirms minor trend reversal, a jump till 160/160.70 is possible .

It is good to buy at dips around 159-159.10 with SL around 158 for the TP of 160/160.70

Resistance levels:



R1-160R2-160.80R3-162S1-158S2- 156

S3-154.50

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



