GBP/JPY Trade Idea
Analytics & Forecasts

GBP/JPY Trade Idea

2 March 2016, 14:33
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
161

GBP/JPY Trade Idea   

  • Major resistance - 158.80 (trend line joining 175.05 and 173.73)
  • Major support - 158 (55 day H EMA)
  • GBP/JPY has broken major resistance 158.80 and jumped till 159.50. It is currently trading around 159.10.
  • Intraday trend is bullish as long as support 158 holds. On the lower side any break below 158 will drag the pair till 157.40/156.
  • Any break above 158.80 confirms minor trend reversal, a jump till 160/160.70 is possible .

It is good to buy at dips around 159-159.10 with SL around 158 for the TP of 160/160.70

Resistance levels:

R1-160

R2-160.80

R3-162

Support levels:

S1-158

S2- 156

S3-154.50


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com


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