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Balance of Risks to US Economic Outlook 'Starting to Tilt Slightly to the Downside' – Fed’s Dudley
Key Quotes:
Balance of risks to his US economic outlook 'starting to tilt slightly to the downside'
Uncertainty to his outlook has increased, downside risks have crept up
Has 'very modestly' marked down 2016 US economic growth outlook
Could downgrade outlook more significantly if financial conditions continue to tighten
Now somewhat less confident about inflation's return to 2-pct goal over medium term
US GDP to grow about 2 pct in 2016
US unemployment rate falling to 4.75 pct, his view of full employment
Drop in inflation expectations cause for concern
Further declines in survey-based measures of inflation expectations would be worrisome
Heightened emerging market volatility not surprising
In most cases emerging markets have the tools, resources to manage current difficulties
Weakness in emerging market economies is one reason Fed rate rises should be gradual
Closely monitoring global economic, financial market developments
Speaking at an event co-hosted by the New York Fed and People's Bank of China, in Hangzhou, China, NY Fed President Dudley noted that balance of risks to the US economy remains slightly to the downside.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
01 Maret 2016 4:38 AMSpeaking at an event co-hosted by the New York Fed and People's Bank of China, in Hangzhou, China, NY Fed President Dudley noted that balance of risks to the US economy remains slightly to the downside.
Key Quotes:
Balance of risks to his US economic outlook 'starting to tilt slightly to the downside'
Uncertainty to his outlook has increased, downside risks have crept up
Has 'very modestly' marked down 2016 US economic growth outlook
Could downgrade outlook more significantly if financial conditions continue to tighten
Now somewhat less confident about inflation's return to 2-pct goal over medium term
US GDP to grow about 2 pct in 2016
US unemployment rate falling to 4.75 pct, his view of full employment
Drop in inflation expectations cause for concern
Further declines in survey-based measures of inflation expectations would be worrisome
Heightened emerging market volatility not surprising
In most cases emerging markets have the tools, resources to manage current difficulties
Weakness in emerging market economies is one reason Fed rate rises should be gradual
Closely monitoring global economic, financial market developments
Speaking at an event co-hosted by the New York Fed and People's Bank of China, in Hangzhou, China, NY Fed President Dudley noted that balance of risks to the US economy remains slightly to the downside.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)