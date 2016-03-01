Balance of Risks to US Economic Outlook 'Starting to Tilt Slightly to the Downside' – Fed’s Dudley

01 Maret 2016 4:38 AM

Speaking at an event co-hosted by the New York Fed and People's Bank of China, in Hangzhou, China, NY Fed President Dudley noted that balance of risks to the US economy remains slightly to the downside.Balance of risks to his US economic outlook 'starting to tilt slightly to the downside'Uncertainty to his outlook has increased, downside risks have crept upHas 'very modestly' marked down 2016 US economic growth outlookCould downgrade outlook more significantly if financial conditions continue to tightenNow somewhat less confident about inflation's return to 2-pct goal over medium termUS GDP to grow about 2 pct in 2016US unemployment rate falling to 4.75 pct, his view of full employmentDrop in inflation expectations cause for concernFurther declines in survey-based measures of inflation expectations would be worrisomeHeightened emerging market volatility not surprisingIn most cases emerging markets have the tools, resources to manage current difficultiesWeakness in emerging market economies is one reason Fed rate rises should be gradualClosely monitoring global economic, financial market developmentsSpeaking at an event co-hosted by the New York Fed and People's Bank of China, in Hangzhou, China,noted that balance of risks to the US economy remains slightly to the downside.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)