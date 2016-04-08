Fed’s Dudley – Cautions Approach to Rate Hikes Appropriate

New York Fed’s Dudley, while speaking in Connecticut, said a cautious and gradual approach to rate hikes is appropriate.



Key quotes



No fundamental change in my US outlook in recent months



Signs of softness in consumer and business spending



Low inflation expectations still cause for concern



PCE inflation to eventually return to 2% objective



Subdued wage growth suggests still slack in the labor market



Labor market healthy, but long-term unemployed still high



Sees us jobless rate falling to around 4.75% in 2016



Sees US growth of about 2% in 2016, above potential



Fed can use forward guidance, balance sheet, if needed





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

